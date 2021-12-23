Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 3.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $108.00. The stock traded as low as $97.39 and last traded at $97.60. 22,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,306,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In related news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Affirm by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after acquiring an additional 589,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

