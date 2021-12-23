Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 3.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $108.00. The stock traded as low as $97.39 and last traded at $97.60. 22,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,306,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.88.
In related news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.