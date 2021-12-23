AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.12

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 288033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,163,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

