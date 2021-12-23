Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) to post sales of $5.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.74 million. Akerna reported sales of $4.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.76 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $29.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KERN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 239,859 shares of company stock valued at $577,339. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Akerna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Akerna by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Akerna has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $66.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

