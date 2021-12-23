Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce sales of $4.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.88 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $12.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 million to $13.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.93 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $60.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.42. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

