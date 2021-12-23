Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

ALEX opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

