Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,919,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $117.81 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $319.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

