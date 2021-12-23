Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $185.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $319.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

