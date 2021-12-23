Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Reduced by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $22,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Align Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 17.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $645.89 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

