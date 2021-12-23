Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $9.82. Allakos shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 200,453 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $558.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.9% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 177.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

