Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALLK. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allakos from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 31.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 246.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Allakos by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allakos by 46.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 18.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.