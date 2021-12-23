Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,778 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $395.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.64 and its 200 day moving average is $346.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.