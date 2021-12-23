Allworth Financial LP Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

