Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $614.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $644.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.67. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

