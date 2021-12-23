Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,541,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,982,000 after acquiring an additional 130,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 71,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

