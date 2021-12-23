Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1,685.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,507 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.66 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

