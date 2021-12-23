Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,938.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,912.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,780.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

