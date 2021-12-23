Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,313 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $359.57. 140,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.49 and a 200 day moving average of $350.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $298.59 and a 52-week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

