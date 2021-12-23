Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,642. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

