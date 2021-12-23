Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Entegris worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Entegris by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $134.34. 4,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,476. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $128.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.68 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

