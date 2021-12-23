Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $30.04 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,676 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $30,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,849. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $41.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.