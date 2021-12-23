Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,030 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 518,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,617,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,142,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,906,000 after buying an additional 74,622 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.77. 12,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $54.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.