Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,952 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,470,000 after buying an additional 1,752,094 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,250,000 after purchasing an additional 467,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,796,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,195,000 after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.16. 31,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,009. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

