Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.44

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $14.20. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 557,035 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. Research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

