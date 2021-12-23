AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

