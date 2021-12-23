AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.15

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.15 and last traded at C$27.06, with a volume of 38043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.32.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.65. The stock has a market cap of C$7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.