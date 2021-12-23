Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stake Boosted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $713,350. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AYX opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

