Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.00

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.00 and traded as high as C$16.87. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$16.78, with a volume of 130,097 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALS shares. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.54. The stock has a market cap of C$693.97 million and a P/E ratio of 14.04.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

