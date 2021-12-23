Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altria Group.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 7,523,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
