Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 7,523,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.