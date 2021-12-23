Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

