Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

