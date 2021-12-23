Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Universal Display by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $158.48 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

