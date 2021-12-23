Amalgamated Bank Has $318.88 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $318,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,929,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,420.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,460.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,436.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

