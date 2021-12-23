Amalgamated Bank Has $5.44 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 26.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,042,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in VeriSign by 99.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $5,996,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $246.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,194 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

