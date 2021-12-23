Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,635 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

