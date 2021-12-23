Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,793 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Xylem stock opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.61.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

