Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 8.1% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,420.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,460.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,436.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.