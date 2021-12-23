Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 137.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $158.57 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.62 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

