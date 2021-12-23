American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $138,000.

FDG stock opened at $80.92 on Thursday. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42.

