American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 713.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after buying an additional 390,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after acquiring an additional 424,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP opened at $86.62 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.