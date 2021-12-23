American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

AFINP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.40. 6,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

