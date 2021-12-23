American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.83 and its 200-day moving average is $277.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.