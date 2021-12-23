Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,125. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

