Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Director Acquires $210,500.00 in Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMRX stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 565,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,849.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 474,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 450,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

