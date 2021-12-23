Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.40

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $184,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,104 shares of company stock worth $825,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,092.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 180,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

