Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.90. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 839.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.26.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,316,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 163.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after buying an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 71.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $45.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

