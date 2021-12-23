Analysts Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post sales of $72.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.40 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $65.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $275.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.30 million to $276.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $305.08 million, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $315.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

DEA traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $22.50. 1,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

