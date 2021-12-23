Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $2.76 on Monday. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 586,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 96.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 447,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NextDecade by 316.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 632,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

