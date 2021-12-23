Analysts Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist cut their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

WM Technology stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 21,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter worth about $23,381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 257,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

