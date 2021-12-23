Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $298.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.80 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJRI. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 179.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,678. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $845.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

