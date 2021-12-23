Analysts Expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.48). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock worth $2,085,851 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00.

Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

